Britney Spears admits it’s unlikely she’ll ever perform again

Britney Spears told fans she might never perform again because of the conservatorship.

The “Hold Me Closer” singer shared a censored nude photo to Instagram and, in a since-deleted caption, expressed how the conservatorship demeaned her. Because of these experiences, Britney confessed that she is “pretty traumatized” and that she “won’t probably perform again.”

Britney later shared pointed audio messages to her family. In one post, she referenced sons Preston, who’s about to turn 17, and Jayden, who turned 16 on Monday.

“I have no purpose anymore,” she said of the two declaring they don’t want to see her. “They were my joy. They were my everything. I look forward to seeing them. That was what I live for. And then, all of a sudden, they were gone.”

Britney feels “a huge part of me has died” because she’s separated from her boys. “I was like, ‘Did my heart just stop beating?’… I don’t understand how it’s so easy for them just to cut me off like that,” she continued.

Britney also reminded fans she “used to have my kids, at one point, way more” than ex-husband ﻿Kevin Federline﻿. “People don’t remember that part because they always focused on the negative,” she continued. “But from when they were 6 to 9 years old, I had them 70 percent of the time.”

Noting that she feels her family “threw me away,” Britney vowed in a separate post she will “never forget” what it was like being in a conservatorship, noting, “I wouldn’t wish that kind of pain on anyone.”

“It’s extremely hard for me to accept the fact that my family did that to me,” she continued, adding she hopes her parents Jamie and Lynne Spears “both burn in hell.”

