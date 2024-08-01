Britney Spears biopic set from ‘Wicked’ director Jon M. Chu

Britney Spears‘ life is getting the musical biopic treatment.

Universal Pictures has won the rights to the pop superstar’s bestselling memoir, The Woman in Me. Wicked filmmaker Jon M. Chu is attached to direct the film, with producer Marc Platt developing.

Britney first shared news of a project in the works on her social media on Thursday.

“Excited to share with my fans that I’ve been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt. He’s always made my favorite movies … stay tuned,” Britney wrote on the social platform X.

According to The Ankler, Universal Pictures landed the rights to The Woman in Me after a fierce bidding war. There was also interest from Shonda Rhimes, Brad Pitt‘s Plan B, Margot Robbie, Sony, Warner Brothers, Fox, Disney and Netflix. A source said the rights deal was eight figures and includes the rights to Britney’s musical catalog.

