Britney Spears breaks silence on Iranian protests, teases movie premiere

Britney Spears may have deactivated her Instagram for a short while, but that didn’t stop her from using other social media platforms.

The pop star has since reactivated her Instagram but not before voicing support for those protesting in Iran. The nation has become embroiled in protests after the September death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was apprehended by Iran’s “morality police” for wearing the hijab incorrectly. Her family says she was beaten to death.

Since then, a growing number of voices have called for the end of the current regime, the Islamic Republic of Iran, which came into power in 1979.

Britney broke her silence on Sunday and tweeted out, “Me & my husband stand with the people of Iran fighting for freedom.” Her husband, Sam Asghari, is Iranian and has been speaking out in support of the protests.

Britney also raised eyebrows by teasing in a separate tweet that she will be attending a movie premiere; she didn’t exactly reveal which one it’ll be.

“I have a premiere for a movie this week ‘THE LEGISLATIVE ACT OF MY P****’,” she wrote. A search of movies with that title does not yield any results, so fans are confused over what she means. Should she actually be attending a movie premiere, this will mark her first public appearance since the 2019 Daytime Beauty Awards.

Britney also spoke about cuddling her cousin’s newborn, saying she’s been wearing a baby holder “all day.” She added, “I’m literally in a dream.”

