Britney Spears’ “Crossroads” – Win Tix to the 20th Anniversary Screening

Mix 94-1 celebrates the 20th Anniversary of Britney Spears in Crossroads. Returning to the big screen for a two-day only global fan event!

Starring Britney Spears in her first feature role, Crossroads tells the story of three best friends – Lucy (Britney Spears), Kit (Zoë Saldana) and Mimi (Taryn Manning) – who get together and bury a box, making a pact to open it at midnight at their high school graduation. In the small town in Georgia that they live in, things soon change. One is little miss perfect, one is an engaged prom queen, and the other is a pregnant outcast. On the night of their graduation, they open the box and they strike up a conversation. Suddenly, one brings up the topic of her going to Los Angeles for a record contract audition. They all decide to go together and they leave. With a little money, they set out on the road with a guy named Ben (Anson Mount). When one of them tells the other a rumor that he might be homicidal, they are all scared of him. When they reach Los Angeles, Lucy falls in love with Ben and against her father’s wishes, she stays and she goes to the audition.

