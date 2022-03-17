Britney Spears Deleted Her Instagram
Britney Spears has apparently deactivated her Instagram account without warning sometime late Tuesday — and at least at the time of this writing, it hasn’t been brought back.
One of her last posts was a touching note on Monday about motherhood, in which she admitted she had “cried oceans” over her now-teenaged songs, Sean Preston and Jayden James, after years of custody disputes and legal drama.
But on Tuesday, she had a harsher tone about not wanting anybody’s sympathy after the end of her conservatorship.
“Don’t ever pity me … I don’t want to be loved … I want to be feared !!! Being loved and being nice got me taken advantage of …… so take your pity and go f–k yourselves,” she captioned photos of herself.
Instagram has been the one place Britney could share her unfiltered thoughts — along with a steady stream of NSFW photos — with her nearly 40 million followers. She’s been getting more raw since the end of her conservatorship.