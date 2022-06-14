Britney Spears’ Ex Charged With Felony Stalking For Trying To Crash Her Wedding
Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander was charged Monday with a felony count of stalking after he livestreamed his break-in at her home attempting to crash her wedding last week.
He was also hit with three misdemeanor counts: trespassing and refusing to leave private property, vandalism and battery.
In footage he posted to Instagram, Alexander could be seen inside Spears’ home and even showed viewers a tent in the backyard where she was set to marry Sam Asghari. He was confronted by security and told them he’d been invited to the celebration. He then threatened to crash his ex’s big day, and a physical struggle ensued before his camera cut out.
