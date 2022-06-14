      Weather Alert

Britney Spears’ Ex Charged With Felony Stalking For Trying To Crash Her Wedding

Jun 14, 2022 @ 11:04am

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander was charged Monday with a felony count of stalking after he livestreamed his break-in at her home attempting to crash her wedding last week.

He was also hit with three misdemeanor counts: trespassing and refusing to leave private property, vandalism and battery.

In footage he posted to Instagram, Alexander could be seen inside Spears’ home and even showed viewers a tent in the backyard where she was set to marry Sam Asghari. He was confronted by security and told them he’d been invited to the celebration. He then threatened to crash his ex’s big day, and a physical struggle ensued before his camera cut out.

MORE HERE

Popular Posts
Taco Bell Opens Futuristic 2-Story Drive-Thru Complete With Food Elevators
Frequent Audience Member Gets Her Shot On AGT Stage And SLAYS
Check Out The New “Black Adam” Trailer
Johnny Depp Reaches 10 Million Followers on TikTok Within 24 Hours of Posting His First Video
Britney Spears Intimate Wedding Details
Connect With Us Listen To Us On