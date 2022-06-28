Britney Spears’ Ex Will Stay In Jail For Crashing Her Wedding
Remember the guy Britney Spears spontaneously married in 2004, only to get it annulled 55 hours later? He live-streamed himself crashing her wedding and was arrested. Now, he’s in some pretty big trouble.
Jason Alexander’s public defender argued that the felony stalking count should be lessened to a misdemeanor because there was insufficient evidence that Alexander was there to harm Britney.
The judge didn’t agree and decided to hold him on all four charges, which also include trespassing, vandalism and battery in lieu of $100,000 bail.
Alexander pleaded not guilty and faces up to three years in prison if convicted. A security guard named Richard Eubler testified that Alexander tried “multiple times” to open Spears’ locked bedroom door while she was inside getting ready for her wedding on June 9th. Ventura County Sheriff’s Deputy Jose Torres also testified that they confiscated a box cutter and other items from Alexander when he was arrested.
