Britney Spears Flexes Her Singing Skills On Instagram
Britney Spears continues to share her life with fans through social media and recently she took to Instagram to give them a peek of her singing voice.
Miley Cyrus was one of the first to comment calling Britney’s voice the “vocal bible,” a term that has also been used to describe Brandy.
Some people in the comments, however, compared Britney’s vocal runs to a hurt cat but it’s quite possible it’s been years since she sang and probably is just sharing the process of getting her voice back in shape.
Spears also announced a new song is on the way.
What did you think of Britney’s singing? Do you think her song will be about her family and the conservatorship?