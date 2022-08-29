Britney Spears gets candid about conservatorship in 22 minute audio clip

Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images

Britney Spears is opening up about life during her conservatorship.

On Sunday, the 40-year-old pop star shared a 22-minute audio clip to YouTube where she spoke about life during her 13-year conservatorship, which ended in November 2021.

In the audio clip, Britney began by saying, “I’ve had tons of opportunities— Oprah, interviews — to go on a platform and share hardships and, or anything going on my mind,” before revealing why she hasn’t accepted any.

“I think that’s kind of silly,” she said.

“I’m here honestly just to open myself to others and try to shed a light on…if anyone out there has ever gone through hardships or whatever it is, just to put a light on it and so that person doesn’t feel alone, because I really know what that feels like,” the singer continued.

Britney then went on to describe her experience during the conservatorship, making claims that her father, Jamie Spears, “loved to control everything [she] did” and wouldn’t let her “see anyone or anything.”

She also claimed there was a moment when “there was a SWAT team in my home, three helicopters,” while she was held “down on a gurney.”

The “Circus” singer also expressed confusion about her mother and sister, Lynn and Jamie Lynn Spears, actions after the #FreeBritney movement gained traction in 2017.

“The whole thing that makes it really confusing for me is people are on the street fighting for me but my sister and my mother aren’t doing anything,” she said. “I think that was the main thing that hurt me. I couldn’t process how my family went along with it for so long… And their only response was ‘we didn’t know.’”

The YouTube video containing these bombshell claims and more has since been set to private.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.