Britney Spears Gives Her Blessing For Her Sons To Move To Hawaii

Britney Spears has signed the paperwork allowing her ex, Kevin Federline, to relocate to Hawaii with their two sons.

That said, she’s not thrilled that the family drama was made public again. Spears’ lawyer, Matthew Rosengart, wrote a letter to Federline’s attorney offering her full consent. But it also slammed them for publicizing the matter and “creating unnecessary drama and a false ‘dispute’ by publicly discussing the issue.”

The letter said that move was “undignified, ungracious, and unnecessary.” Federline has DJ opportunities in Hawaii, and his wife landed a university job and they should be making the move in July.