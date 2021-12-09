      Weather Alert

Britney Spears granted the “power to do whatever she wants to do”

Dec 9, 2021 @ 7:30am

For the first time in over a decade, Britney Spears has “the power to do whatever she wants.”

On Wednesday, Britney’s lawyer, Matthew Rosengart, appeared on the pop star’s behalf for the latest court hearing and afterwards revealed that a judge granted her the power to execute documents herself. 

“She had the power to do whatever she wants to do,” Rosengart said outside of the courthouse after the brief hearing, according to Variety

Just last month, Britney’s 13-year-long conservatorship was terminated, but there are still some small details to wrap up. The next hearing, which is scheduled for January 19, will deal with accounting matters. Currently, John Zabel has limited administrative powers to execute Britney’s estate’s trust and transfer assets into it.

