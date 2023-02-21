Britney Spears is all smiles on date night with husband Sam Asghari

Britney Spears made a rare public appearance with husband Sam Asghari over the weekend and was seemingly in high spirits.

Daily Mail shared snapshots paparazzi snapped of the pair hitting up the upscale restaurant Nobu in Malibu on Sunday. Britney covered her eyes with a pair of sunglasses but was seen smiling and laughing throughout the night.

Other snaps show her linking arms with Sam as they walked together.

Britney also shared a few photos of her own to Instagram, where she and her friends “went to visit my favorite tree.” She explains she takes a picture with it every year and seemingly stands in the same spot. “Well I stood in the exact same place as last year … why the hell was the tree so damn big last year,” she joked and wrote it off as “Another mystery.”

In a separate post, she called her date night with Sam the “best night ever.”

The singer has dealt with several unsavory headlines over the past few weeks, including reports that claimed her friends had planned an intervention regarding her alleged concerning behavior. That came after fans asked police to perform a wellness check on Britney after she briefly deleted her Instagram account.

Britney has responded to both reports on social media and has asked fans to respect her privacy.

