Britney Spears is celebrating her freedom: “I am not scared anymore”

Britney Spears continues to celebrate the end of her 13-year conservatorship. In a new Instagram post, the pop star filmed herself dancing barefoot to the Noga Erez song “NAILS.”

“Just being the home girl people all know me to be,” Britney captioned the cheeky video, where she dances around in a yellow crop top and black shorts. “No sitting in chairs for 10 hours a day 7 days a week !!!”

The Grammy winner continued, “Y’all I am not scared anymore and you know what ??? I’m not dangerous or crazy at all.”

Fans believed this was a swipe at her ongoing feud with ex-husband Kevin Federline and their son, 15-year-old Jayden. Both had previously shared their thoughts on Britney’s mental health and spoke positively of her father, Jamie Spears, whom she says belongs in jail for allegedly abusing her through the conservatorship.

Noting of “classy people” in her Instagram caption, Britney continued, “Keep smiling y’all … keep smiling!!!”

Britney has changed her Instagram name to “Channel 8,” and fans are hard at work trying to figure out what it means. Current theories include a possible new album or a new brand, as fans have also noted the star’s September 4 post of a person drawing an 8 on an eight of diamonds card.

“8 sideways is infinity or am I making that up ????” she captioned the mysterious post, causing fans to believe she possibly took a page from Taylor Swift‘s book. Taylor is known for using Easter eggs as clues to tease her upcoming projects.

