Britney Spears Is Writing A Tell-All Memoir
Britney Spears’ sister, Jamie Lynn, just released her memoir called Things I Should Have Said… now Britney is telling her own story!
Britney has reportedly signed a $15 million book deal with publishing house Simon & Schuster for a tell-all memoir covering her life and career. There was a bidding war as you might expect.
Sharing a photo of an old-school typewriter on Instagram, Britney wrote in early January, “Shall I start from THE BEGINNING???”
Since her conservatorship was ended after 13 years in November, she has been the subject of a number of documentaries that have focused on her legal battle, many of which she has criticized as false.
