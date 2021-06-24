Britney Spears Just Told The World How Bad Her Conservatorship Really Is
At her recent conservatorship hearing, Britney spoke out about how rough her life is.
She said during the virtual appearance, “I’ve lied and told the whole world I’m OK, and I’m happy. It’s a lie. I’ve been in denial. I’ve been in shock. I am traumatized. Fake it ’til you make it, but now I’m telling you the truth, OK? I’m not happy. I can’t sleep. I’m depressed. I cry every day.”
She also said, “It’s demoralizing what I’ve been through. I’ve never said it openly – I never thought anyone would believe me. I’m not lying. I just want my life back. It’s been 13 years, and it’s been enough. I want to be able to be heard. I’ve kept this in for so long – it’s not good for my heart. I’ve been so angry, and I cry every day.”
She also said that she has no privacy, that the conservatorship is doing more harm than good, and she feels bullied and alone.
