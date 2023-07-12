Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Britney Spears’ Memoir Has A Name And A Release Date

July 12, 2023 9:53AM EDT
Doesn’t it seem like just yesterday Britney Spears was “not a girl, not yet a woman?”

The time has come for Britney to share her story. After publicly experiencing mental health crises, divorce, ongoing custody troubles, and the infamous conservatorship under her father’s direction, Britney is putting out the memoir we’ve been waiting on.

According to People, her story “The Woman In Me” will be out Tuesday, October 24.

