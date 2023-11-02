Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Britney Spears’ Memoir Sells 1.1 Million Copies In A Week

November 2, 2023 11:10AM EDT
The numbers are in for the first week of sales for Britney Spears’ memoir, The Woman In Me. It topped the New York Times’ nonfiction bestseller list on Wednesday selling 1.1 million copies.  That includes pre-orders, print sales, e-books and audiobooks. Britney reportedly got a $15 million advance for the book and, teased on social media last week that she’s already planning a ‘Volume 2’.

Have you read it?  Does it change your opinion about her?

