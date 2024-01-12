Britney Spears merch & Snapchat lenses mark ‘…Baby One More Time’ album’s 25th anniversary

On January 12, 1999, we were blessed with Britney Spears‘ debut album, …Baby One More Time, and pop music would never be the same. To help you celebrate the album’s 25th anniversary, there’s a slew of new merch, as well as a series of fun Snapchat lenses and a dance contest.

At Britney’s official online store you can buy new 25th anniversary items, including sweats, tees, a varsity-style Spears jacket, limited-edition vinyl, hoodies, shorts and more. Some of the merch says, “The best-selling debut album by a female artist of all time — 25,000,000+ albums sold worldwide.”

Meanwhile, Snapchat is offering three different lenses: One recreates the shoulder shimmy from the “…Baby One More Time” music video; the other lets you try on the Britney varsity jacket while “…Baby One More Time” plays in the background.

Plus, in honor of Britney’s Instagram dance videos, Snapchatters can enter the #FoyerDanceChallenge for a chance to win a share of a $20,000 prize. To submit a video of yourself dancing in your foyer just like Britney, access “Spotlight” via the “Play” symbol, tap the “trending up” symbol, select the challenge and create your video or upload from your camera roll.

