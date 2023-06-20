Britney Spears’ Mom Wants Her Daughters To Reconcile

Britney Spears’ mom, Lynne Spears, is figuring out how to get her two feuding daughters to put their issues behind them and make up, and she is “not going to rest until everything is perfect again.”

A source told the Daily Mail: “Lynne is begging Britney to make amends with her sister, Jamie Lynn, now,” “They are both leaning toward a yes. Lynne knows that Britney does miss her sister, and she told her that the feeling is obviously mutual.”

But it’s apparently going to take Jamie Lynn apologizing to Britney for that to happen. Britney thinks her sister is the one to blame for how their relationship went sideways.

Lynne also knows this might take time because she still hasn’t fully mended fences with Britney, either. But Lynne is putting “100 percent effort” in to continue “strengthen[ing]” her relationship with Britney.

They recently had a meeting and it seemed to be a step in the right direction.

