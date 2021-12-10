Britney Spears Now Has Full Control Of Her Money
Britney Spears can run her money, her way.
The courts ruled on Thursday that Spears is free to handle her finances and conduct business on her own.
The ruling by Judge Brenda Penny read, “The court further finds and orders that Britney Jean Spears has the ability to execute documents transacting business on her own behalf and that any previous order entered by this court regarding restricting her ability to sign estate plan documents revoked.”
Spears’ lawyer, Mathew Rosengart:
“Judge Penny once again acknowledged that today by, once again, indicating that she has the capacity to do whatever she wants,” Rosengart said. “It wasn’t a surprise to hear Judge Penny say that, but it was confirmatory of what we all know based on Nov. 12.”