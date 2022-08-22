Britney Spears opens up about her mental health: “I will forever be traumatized by my past experience”

Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images

Britney Spears is letting fans know that while she presents herself as happy and confident on social media, it is part of a protective facade.

Taking to Instagram to share a photo of a wet pink rose, the Grammy winner wrote, “It’s crazy … social media … everybody’s life seems so perfect and when I post things I think most of the time I’ve been utterly and completely embarrassed of my past … and who can forget those documentaries.”

Britney adds she does “try and post me looking my best,” but admits she is not being entirely truthful about having “the good life.”

“The truth is, my spirits are better but I will forever be traumatized by my past experience for life,” she said, seemingly in reference to her controversial 13-year conservatorship. “There is no way to fix me, my emotions and my sensitivity … therapy, all of it !!! I think I will need some sort of miracle for my emotions.”

The hitmaker noted her life is not “picture perfect” and confessed, “I cry myself to sleep most night … I’m insecure as hell … I don’t know how to have good posture unless I’m on camera … and I need to go to a school just to be taught how to freaking walk.”

Britney said she has “no clue” how to act when off the stage, but is “working on that,” such as learning that advocating for herself doesn’t make her “a bad person.”

In a separate Instagram post, she called out her family for vacationing in “my beach house in Destin” while she was reportedly forced to stay at a mental health facility against her will, which would draw her blood every Wednesday and leave her “weak.”

