Britney Spears posts another Instagram message to sister Jamie Lynn

Britney Spears is raising eyebrows again on Instagram for shouting out her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears.

Britney has been locked in a bitter feud with Jamie Lynn since her little sister released her Things I Should Have Said memoir in January. Since then, the pop singer has been taking swipes at Jamie Lynn by claiming she is using her for clout.

Now it appears Britney is softening on Jamie Lynn, using an Instagram post to offer her support. In a since-deleted post, the singer wrote, “Jamie Lynn, you need to feel self-worth being my sister !!!” She added, “Just look UP sweetheart … remember it’s not what you see, it’s what’s in your hands.”

Britney previously sent a message to Jamie Lynn while celebrating her 41st birthday.

Fans have begun spreading rumors that Britney is not in control of her social media, which has caused her husband, Sam Asghari, to once again remind her fanbase to calm down.

He took to his Instagram Story to share one of the exchanges he had with a fan who took issue with Britney sharing tasteful nudes to the app. “The only person in the world that gets bullied for posting things like this. I personally preferred [she] never posted these things but who am I to control someone that’s been under a microscope and been controlled for most of her life,” he wrote.

He also announced that he is no longer going to tolerate being bullied and shared, “We’ve decided to keep social media positive & useful. Any negative comments will be blocked on my page.”

These posts come a week after Sam told fans to be respective and supportive of Britney, adding, “Sometimes being overprotective can cause more stress and damage.”

