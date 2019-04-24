Britney Spears Posts Video to Update Concerned Fans: ‘Don’t Worry, I’ll Be Back Very Soon’
By Sarah
|
Apr 24, 2019 @ 6:46 AM

Britney Spears got on Instagram on Tuesday night after concerned fans were worried that she was being held against her will in a treatment center.

A fan podcast called, “Britney’s Gram” announced that Britney was being held against her will which prompted fans to use the hashtag, #FreeBritney.

“All is well. My family has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety lately, so I just needed time to deal. But don’t worry, I’ll be back very soon,” Britney said in a video posted on her Instagram.

Spears captioned the video addressing the rumors and reminding fans that her family was going through a stressful time and the rumors weren’t making her treatment any easier.

After seeing Britney’s video, do you still feel that Britney isn’t doing well?

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

All Kohl’s To Accept Amazon Returns Disney’s “Star Wars” Land Is Nearly Done AI Program Predicts Who Will Win “Game Of Thrones” Airlines Could Start Weighing Passengers At Check-In Pizza Hut Has Half Priced Pizzas This Week, Here’s How To Get The Special Code Could Your Kids Sue You For Oversharing Online?
Comments