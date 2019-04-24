Britney Spears Posts Video to Update Concerned Fans: ‘Don’t Worry, I’ll Be Back Very Soon’

Britney Spears got on Instagram on Tuesday night after concerned fans were worried that she was being held against her will in a treatment center.

A fan podcast called, “Britney’s Gram” announced that Britney was being held against her will which prompted fans to use the hashtag, #FreeBritney.

“All is well. My family has been going through a lot of stress and anxiety lately, so I just needed time to deal. But don’t worry, I’ll be back very soon,” Britney said in a video posted on her Instagram.

Spears captioned the video addressing the rumors and reminding fans that her family was going through a stressful time and the rumors weren’t making her treatment any easier.

After seeing Britney’s video, do you still feel that Britney isn’t doing well?