Britney Spears Reacts To Her Song With Elton John Hitting Number One

Britney Spears is celebrating the blockbuster release of her Elton John duet “Hold Me Closer.”

In a video posted online, Spears sent a message to Elton while speaking in a British accent. “Hello Sir Elton John, we are, like, number one in 40 countries. Holy sh-t,” she said. Spears, who claimed to be in the bathtub while recording the video, and was “about to go have the best day ever.”

When sharing the video on his own social media account, John said, “Hey Britney!! Thank you for this message. You’ve made my day!! Hope everyone has the best day dancing to our song!”

“Hold Me Closer” marks Spears’ first new music in 6 years and first since the end of her 13-year conservatorship. Following its release on Friday, the song — a mashup of John’s 1971 “Tiny Dancer,” his 1992 hit “The One” and 1976’s “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” — holds the No. 1 spot on iTunes in the U.S., while also in the top spot in other countries including England and Australia, as well as No. 1 on Spotify’s “Pop Up” playlist.