Britney Spears reflects on her wedding to Sam Asghari: “It was the most spectacular day”
Britney Spears is a married woman now and she’s dishing all about the special day.
The pop star, 40, wed her boyfriend Sam Asghari, 28, during an intimate ceremony at her Thousand Oaks, California home on Thursday, and took to social media over the weekend to share a recap of the night.
“Wow !!! Holy holy crap !!! WE DID IT !!! WE GOT MARRIED !!! Gggggeeeeezzzzz !!! It was the most spectacular day,” Britney captioned a snapshot of the herself and her now husband on Instagram. “I was so nervous all morning but then at 2:00 pm it really hit me WE’RE GETTING MARRIED !!! I had a panic attack and then got it together.”
The “Circus” singer went on to shout out some of her A-list guest like her “girl crush” Drew Barrymore and Selena Gomez who is “way prettier in person if that’s possible.”
“I kissed [Madonna] again and we danced into the night with [Paris Hilton],” Britney continued, also thanking Donatella Versace, Stephanie Gottlieb, Charlotee Tilbury and Sofia Tilbury for her gown, jewelry and makeup. “I felt so beautiful.”
Britney concluded, “I think we all fell on the dance floor at least 2 times !!! I mean come on we were all VOGUING !!! @SamAsghari I LOVE YOU !!!”
In following posts, Britney shared various video clips and photos giving fans a snapshot of the glamorous day.
Although she wasn’t invited, the Grammy winner’s estranged mother, Lynne Spears, showed her support by commenting on one of the posts, “You look radiant and so happy! Your wedding is the ‘Dream’ wedding! And having it at your home makes it so sentimental and special! I am soooo happy for you! I love you!”
Britney and Sam first began dating in 2016 and became engaged in September 2021. This is Britney’s third marriage.
