Britney Spears Releases ‘Mood Ring,’ Her First ‘New’ Song In Four Years
Britney Spears released her first ‘new’ song in four years, ‘Mood Ring (By Demand)’. Mood Ring was produced by DJ Mustard and previously appeared on her 2016 Glory album. Mood Ring was previously only available on the Japanese Deluxe edition of the Glory album.
Britney said she decided to put the song out as a gift to fans after they started #JusticeforGlory The hashtag got Glory back to the top of iTunes pop chart. If the hashtag sounds familiar, that’s because Mariah fans started a similar one for her Glitter album. Britney promoted the song on her Instagram saying, I hope you turn Mood Ring up so loud!”
She added the name ‘(By Demand)’ to acknowledge her fans work. The song is available on all streaming platforms.
What is your favorite Britney Spears song?