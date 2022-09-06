Britney Spears responds to son’s comments: “I needed unconditional love and support”

Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images

Britney Spears has a message for her son, Jayden.

In a since-deleted voice note shared to Instagram on Monday, the pop star called out her 15-year-old son, whom she shares with ex Kevin Federline. The note comes after a recent interview Kevin and Jayden did with 60 Minutes Australia aired.

“I can totally understand why my family would have a problem with me doing my own thing. Maybe because I never have,” Britney began. “So Jayden, as you undermine my behavior just like my whole family always has with ‘I hope she gets better. I will pray for her.’ Pray for what?”

“I keep working so I can pay off mom’s legal fees and her house? Do you guys want me to get better so I can continue to give your dad $40 grand a month?” Britney continued. “Or is the reason behind you guys deciding to be hateful because it’s actually over in two years, and you don’t get anything?”

Britney went on to express that she believes that, like the rest of her family, Jayden “secretly loved looking at me as if something was wrong with me.”

“I didn’t need a family hiding s*** in houses and whispering s*** behind my back. Feeling subconsciously guilty because I paid for every f***ing thing in both homes,” she said. “I needed unconditional love and support.”

Britney continued, “God would not allow that to happen to me if a God existed. I don’t believe in god anymore because of the way my children and my family have treated me. There is nothing to believe in anymore. I’m an atheist y’all.”

“It saddens me not one of you have valued me as a person,” Britney concluded.

