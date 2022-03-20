Britney Spears Returns To Instagram
Britney Spears has returned to Instagram without an explanation for why she left. It has been two days since she left the platform, her first post was one of her posing in a puffed-sleeved white blouse and black mini skirt.
Spears bared her midriff and topped the look with brown high heels. She captioned the carousel of pictures with a single rose emoji.
Previous to deactivating her account, Britney had gone off about how the industry had her working seven days a week with very little privacy.
According to TMZ, Instagram did not deactivate Britney’s account so it had to be her who made the choice.
Why do you think Britney deactivated her Instagram?