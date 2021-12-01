Britney Spears Says She’s Finally On The “Right Medication” In Thankful Post

Britney Spears told her millions of followers on Instagram that she is on the “right medication” after being in a conservatorship for the last 13 years. Warning that she DOES use some language!
“And you might be surprised cause my prayers are pretty damn powerful ESPECIALLY when you’re on the right medication just a month ago !!!!” she continued. “Damn I can actually pray …. it feels so good to just BE HERE !!!! I’M HERE … thanks to no doctor or conservatorship people … good God my friends … it’s good to BE HERE and be PRESENT !!!!”
Although she didn’t get specific with what she’s on, she did hint to her followers to keep an eye out for something that could come about in the next three months.
Since I can actually PRAY now hopefully in just 3 months there will be a shift for me … I mean who knows…” she continued, before “pulling a Snoop Dogg” and thanking herself for believing in herself all these years.