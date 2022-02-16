      Weather Alert

Britney Spears shows off adorable new puppy she found in Maui: “He makes my heart melt”

Feb 16, 2022 @ 12:30pm

Ethan Miller/Getty Image

Britney Spears added a new, four-legged member to her family — a puppy named Sawyer.

“Geez …. can you have two loves of your lives because he comes in second !!!!,” Britney wrote on Instagram, sharing a video of her new addition. “His name is Sawyer and he’s a white Australian shepherd with blue eyes !!!!! I found him in Maui like a dream and took him home with me immediately.”

The Grammy winner noted how smart her puppy was, telling fans, “It’s funny … he doesn’t talk back but it’s like he understands what I’m saying !!!! I can talk to him for 30 min about potty training and rewarding him when he goes potty on the pad !!!! I think he understands me especially with those eyes.”

“He makes my heart melt … he needs me and I like that,” Britney continued, before revealing that she also added another member to her family: “I also have a new cat and will introduce her later.”  Britney also mentioned how her new kitten is trying to outsmart her already.  “She’s extremely smart and she looks like a miniature cheetah.  Me and security couldn’t find her for 2 hours and then when we did she would disappear again,” Britney wrote.

Britney said that her house is “FULL of small animals” but admitted she is not a fan of “potty training.”  Her video ended with an impromptu dance session, which briefly showed a curious Sawyer sniffing her feet.

Aside from Sawyer and the new kitten, Britney owns a Doberman named Porsha, whom fiancé Sam Asghari purchased for her in October, as well as a Maltese named Lacey and a Yorkshire Terrier named Hannah.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts
The Shamrock Shake Returns To McDonald’s
'Marry Me' creator Bobby Crosby reveals potential previous adaptions involved Justin Timberlake, Bruno Mars
Adam Lambert opens up about his mental health: “I’ve definitely dealt with my share of anxiety”
Halsey gives first performance since giving birth, joining Machine Gun Kelly in pregame Super Bowl show
Zedd teases he might play “something that isn't released yet” at this Sunday's Super Bowl
Connect With Us Listen To Us On