Britney Spears talks about “interesting” week ahead of Friday's conservatorship hearing
Britney Spears told fans in a new update that she’s praying hard that, by week’s end, she will be released from her controversial 13-year conservatorship.
“This week is gonna be very interesting for me,” Britney posted to Instagram Monday. “I haven’t prayed for something more in my life.”
The singer’s next court hearing is set for November 12, where Judge Brenda J. Penny will consider terminating the conservatorship.
Britney also admitted to feeling overwhelmed by her ongoing legal battle, saying that complicated emotions may have gotten the best of her on several occasions.
“I know I’ve said some things on my Insta out of anger and I’m sorry but I’m only human … and I believe you’d feel the same way if you were me,” she wrote.
While she didn’t directly reference some of her past controversial statements, she did make headlines last week when, in a since-deleted Instagram post, she accused her mom Lynne Spears of masterminding the conservatorship and, in the process, “secretly ruining my life.”
Britney also admitted in her post, “I can’t say I’m never going to complain again… cuz who knows,” then added she’s focusing on the “new day” ahead.
