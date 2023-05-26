Britney Spears talks reconnecting with mom, Lynne: “Time heals all wounds”

Britney Spears and her mom, Lynne, appear to have reconciled.

In an Instagram post Thursday, Britney wrote about her mom’s visit to her home in Los Angeles.

“My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years … it’s been such a long time … with family there’s always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds !!!” she writes. “And after being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!! I love you so much !!!”

She adds, “Psss… I’m so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years !!! Let’s go shopping afterwards !!!”

Britney had made several scathing accusations against her mother over the years, including claiming that her 13-year conservatorship was Lynne’s idea. Last August, Lynne issued a public message to Britney on Instagram, pleading to meet face-to-face.

