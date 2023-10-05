Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Britney Spears Teases Sequel To Her Upcoming Memoir

October 5, 2023 10:11AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Britney Spears’ highly anticipated memoir, The Woman In Me, will be released onto the world October 24, but she’s already teasing there’s more to the story. Spears shared an Instagram video earlier this week of herself and several other people enjoying a tropical vacation (including riding horses), with the caption: “Riding ‘n writing !!! All I’m doing at the moment … volume 2 coming after 1 !!! #TheWomanInMe.”

In other Spears news, it was reported yesterday that Britney’s dad, Jamie, is currently living with his daughter Jamie Lynn after his latest rehab stint. Jamie Lynn was eliminated from Dancing With The Stars on Tuesday.

Popular Posts

1

Listen to win $2000 in fudge rounds. Seriously.
2

Pink cancels Friday show in Texas: “So deeply sorry”
3

*NSYNC reunion: Lance Bass is overwhelmed with gratitude, Justin Timberlake has a rude suggestion
4

Listen for the official announcement - Wednesday at 5pm
5

Mix 94-1 announces "Mix Mornings with Matt Fantone"