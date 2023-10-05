Britney Spears Teases Sequel To Her Upcoming Memoir

Britney Spears’ highly anticipated memoir, The Woman In Me, will be released onto the world October 24, but she’s already teasing there’s more to the story. Spears shared an Instagram video earlier this week of herself and several other people enjoying a tropical vacation (including riding horses), with the caption: “Riding ‘n writing !!! All I’m doing at the moment … volume 2 coming after 1 !!! #TheWomanInMe.”

In other Spears news, it was reported yesterday that Britney’s dad, Jamie, is currently living with his daughter Jamie Lynn after his latest rehab stint. Jamie Lynn was eliminated from Dancing With The Stars on Tuesday.