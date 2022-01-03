Britney Spears unfollows sister Jamie Lynn on Instagram
Britney Spears‘ relationship with her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, seems to have hit a sour note.
Britney has unfollowed her sister on Instagram, according to ELLE magazine, although it’s not clear exactly when she stopped following her younger sibling.
The “Toxic” singer has not publicly addressed the latest development regarding her sister. Jamie Lynn is still following Britney.
The Zoey 101 alum’s autobiography, due out this year, sparked controversy with its rumored title, I Must Confess — a seeming reference to the chorus of Britney’s smash hit, “Baby One More Time.” The publisher has since changed the book’s title to Things I Should Have Said and issued an apology to irate fans.
Jamie Lynn, 30, shared her support for Britney, 40, in June amid the pop star’s efforts to end her court-ordered conservatorship, which has since been terminated. But in July, Britney called out Jamie Lynn in an Instagram post, writing, “I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!!”
