Britney Spears Visits Her Sister On Set

Britney Spears shared on social media that she paid her sister, Jamie Lynn, a visit on the set of Zoey 102. They’d been estranged for a while so this looks like a step in the right direction to patching up their rift. It all stemmed from Britney’s 13-year conservatorship she blamed her family for. Britney also felt betrayed by her sister in the interviews she gave and the book she wrote, “Things I Should Have Said”.

Zoey 102 is a reboot of the series streaming as a movie on Paramount+ July 27.

Mama Spears, Lynne, has been working on getting her daughters to reconcile and won’t give up “until everything is perfect again.”