Britney Spears Will “Hold Nothing Back” In Her Memoir
Uh oh… Britney Spears is promising to spill ALL the tea and “hold nothing back” in her new memoir!
She signed a $15 million dollar publishing deal to tell her side of the story. Britney feels “extremely betrayed” by her sister, Jamie Lynn, who released her memoir “Things I Should Have Said”.
In reaction to the criticism from Britney and her fans, Jamie Lynn responded:
“I hate burst my sister’s bubble, but my book was not about her. I can’t help that I was born a Spears, too. I’ve worked hard since before I was even a teenager, and I’ve built my career in spite of just being someone’s little sister.”