      Weather Alert

Britney Spears will tell all in $15 million book deal

Feb 21, 2022 @ 3:32pm

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Britney Spears has been hinting that she might write a tell-all book, and now it’s really happening: People has confirmed that the pop star has signed a $15 million deal for a memoir.

Britney has complained bitterly about her sister Jamie Lynn‘s memoir, which she claims contains false stories about her. Last month, Britney wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post, “The timing of your book was unbelievable Jamie Lynn … especially knowing the whole world had no clue what was really done to me !!!!. My whole family including you is saying YOU DIDN’T KNOW …. Bull**it !!!”

She added, “I wish you would take a lie detector test so all these masses of people see you’re lying through your teeth about me !!!!…You are scum, Jamie Lynn.”

Simon & Schuster, which will publish Britney’s book, has so far not commented on the deal, nor has Britney herself.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts
2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards to Stream Exclusively on Twitter
New Questions Surround The Death Of Bob Saget
Netflix’s Stranger Things To End With Its 5th Season
Save the Date: Kidfest is BACK!
Alec Baldwin Sued By Family Of Cinematographer Who Died On Set
Connect With Us Listen To Us On