Britney Spears Working On Reconnecting With Her Sons

June 26, 2024 10:46AM EDT
Kevin Federline’s attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, shares an update that Britney Spears is working on a reconciliation with sons Sean Preston and Jayden James. He tells ET the boys have a ‘desire’ to talk to their mom and have spoken on the phone.

For now, both Sean Preston and Jayden James live in Hawaii with their dad, and have yet to have a visit from Britney. Kaplan says the goal has always been for Federline and Spears to successfully co-parent with Spears. A source says Spears “would love to heal things and get to a place where things can be healthy and consistent.”

