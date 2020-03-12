      Breaking News
DeWine: Mass Gatherings Banned, Schools to Go On Extended Spring Break

Broadway Shows Will Go Dark Due to COVID-19 Concerns

Mar 12, 2020 @ 4:57pm
Stage with lighting shining at you.

Gov Andrew Cuomo of New York announced that Broadway shows will suspend all performances immediately. Broadway will be shut down until April 13th. Broadway going dark can cost $100 million in lost tourism from accommodations, hospitality and food industries. Cuomo also placed a ban on all public gatherings of more than 500 people with the exceptions of schools, hospitals, mass transits and nursing homes. This ban goes into effect at 5pm on Friday.

