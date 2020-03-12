Broadway Shows Will Go Dark Due to COVID-19 Concerns
Gov Andrew Cuomo of New York announced that Broadway shows will suspend all performances immediately. Broadway will be shut down until April 13th. Broadway going dark can cost $100 million in lost tourism from accommodations, hospitality and food industries. Cuomo also placed a ban on all public gatherings of more than 500 people with the exceptions of schools, hospitals, mass transits and nursing homes. This ban goes into effect at 5pm on Friday.