Broken Hershey’s Kisses Stressing Out Bakers

Fans of Hershey’s Kisses aren’t too happy. They are claiming that the Kisses in new bags of the candy are smashed or missing points.

The claim was first brought to Hershey’s attention by a baking company based out of Pittsburgh. The group posted a picture of the irregular Kisses and anger swept the internet.

Other lovers of the candy soon chimed in with the same issue and it soon led the Hershey company to look into the problem.

A rep for Hershey said that the issue has been noticed and more than likely is an issue in the production line, and the issue may go beyond the holiday season.

Have you had a bag of the irregular Hershey’s Kisses? Why is this problem with the look of the Kisses such a big deal?