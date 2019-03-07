Brown Decides Against Running For President

(ONN) – Ohio’s Democratic U.S. Senator says he won’t run for president after making an exploratory swing through early-voting states.

Sherrod Brown says he feels his “Dignity of Work” tour succeeded in its mission of putting the struggles of working people on the Democrats’ 2020 radar.

He says his most effective role is in the Senate.

Brown had emerged as a prospective strong challenger to President Donald Trump after his solid re-election in November in a state trump carried by nearly 11 points in 2016.

Brown says he’ll continue to call out what he calls Trump’s “phony populism.”