Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Brown Promotes New Proposed Farm Bill in Wayne

September 6, 2022 6:45AM EDT
Share

WOOSTER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – U.S Senator from Ohio Sherrod Brown is holding roundtable discussions with farmers across the state in preparation for creation of the next farm bill.

Brown was at the Green Field organic farm south of Wooster last week.

He says the bill needs to address costs not just for farm families, but all families.

He says the cost of living is causing undue stress for everyone.

He’d like free school lunches for all to be part of the bill.

Popular Posts

1

Behind-The-Scenes Of Harry Styles “Rolling Stone” Covers
2

Keanu Reeves Surprises Couple At Their Wedding
3

Full Trailer Released For ‘WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story’
4

How To Earn $5,000 By Eating Cereal For Dinner
5

Chris Rock Tells A Crowd He Turned Down Oscars Gig Next Year