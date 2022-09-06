Brown Promotes New Proposed Farm Bill in Wayne

WOOSTER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – U.S Senator from Ohio Sherrod Brown is holding roundtable discussions with farmers across the state in preparation for creation of the next farm bill.

Brown was at the Green Field organic farm south of Wooster last week.

He says the bill needs to address costs not just for farm families, but all families.

He says the cost of living is causing undue stress for everyone.

He’d like free school lunches for all to be part of the bill.