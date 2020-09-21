Brown: US Mail Works, Get Completed Ballot In Early
WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – He’s a former Ohio Secretary of State, so U.S. Senator from Ohio Sherrod Brown has some advice on how to vote.
He says mailing in your completed ballot is one way to do it.
Brown has great confidence in the U.S. Postal Service.
Also, you can place the ballot in a drop box at your Board of Elections office.
He says if you haven’t sent in an application for an absentee ballot yet, this is the time to do it.
The ballots will be mailed to you starting October 6th.
That’s the same day that early in-person voting begins.
He was Secretary of State from 1983 to 1991.