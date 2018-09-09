The Cleveland Browns found themselves trailing by two touchdowns, 21-7 with under 9 minutes to play in their season opener against the Steelers at First Energy stadium. In recent years the Browns would have folded, given up and excepted defeat. This year however they fought back, and while they didn’t win, they gave themselves a chance with a 43 yard field goal in overtime. However Zane Gonzalez’s game winning attempt with :09 seconds left in the OT was blocked by Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt and the game ended in a 21-21 tie.

The Browns fought back thanks to play of the defense led by Myles Garrett. The second year defensive end was a one men wrecking crew sacking Ben Roethlisberger 2 times, forcing 2 fumbles and applying constant pressure on the Steelers QB all game long. Roethlisberger threw for over 300 yards and a score, but was intercepted 3 times and fumbled twice.

Rookie defensive back Denzel Ward, the 4th overall pick in the draft, had an outstanding debut, picking off Big Ben twice and another Brown making his debut, Jarvis Landry, had a solid game with 7 catches for 106 yards.

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor’s Browns debut was and up and down one. He led the team in rushing with 77 yards and one score and threw a TD pass to Josh Gordon, but also threw an interception and completed only 37 percent of his throws for 197 yards.

Carlos Hyde scored the Browns other touchdown and finished with 62 yards rushing on 22 carries.

Cleveland’s offensive line struggled to give Taylor time throw all game long, yielding 7 sacks and the Browns were penalized 11 times for 87 yards.

Next up for the Browns, the Saints in New Orleans next Sunday

The post Browns Avoid Loss, But Fail To Win In Opener appeared first on News-Talk 1480 WHBC.