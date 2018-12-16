Browns Beat Broncos, Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

Baker Mayfield threw two touchdown passes and Jabrill Peppers came up with his biggest play as a member of the Cleveland Browns sacking Broncos quarterback Case Keenum on fourth down in the final seconds to preserve a 17-16 win for the Browns in the mile high city. Peppers also had a big interception in the first half for Gregg Williams defense.

With the victory the Browns improved to 6-7-1 and kept their playoff hopes alive both in the AFC North division and with the wildcard in the AFC.

Mayfield finished the game 18 of 31 for 188 yards and touchdown throws to Breshad Perriman and Antonio Callaway.

Fellow rookie running back Nick Chubb ran for 100 yards on 20 carries.

Next week the Browns will host the Cincinnati Bengals at First Energy Stadium.