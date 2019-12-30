Browns Can Kitchens After One Season

It didn’t take Browns ownership long following the team’s 10th loss to decide what they wanted to do with head coach Freddie Kitchens.
About four hours after a 33-23 loss to the (1-14) Cincinnati Bengals, owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam decided to fire Kitchens after just one season. It was a season that started with high expectations, but finished with just a (6-10) record, a third place finish in the AFC North and failed to make the playoffs.
Below is the Browns official press release:
For Immediate Release
Dec. 29, 2019
Browns relieve Freddie Kitchens of duties as head coach
Freddie Kitchens was relieved of his duties as head coach of the Cleveland Browns. Kitchens initially joined the Browns as running backs/associate head coach on Jan. 24, 2018. He was promoted to offensive coordinator on Oct. 29, 2018 and named head coach on Jan. 9, 2019.
John Dorsey
“I would like to thank Freddie for his dedication and efforts this past season. We are disappointed in our results and feel a change is necessary. Freddie is a good man and good football coach. We wish he and his family nothing but success.”
Dee and Jimmy Haslam
“We thank Freddie for his hard work and commitment to this organization but did not see the success or opportunities for improvement to move forward with him as our head coach. Our focus is on hiring an exceptional leader for this football team and we will take a comprehensive approach to this process. We are excited about the core players we have to build around and develop and we look forward to bringing in a strong head coach that will put this group of players in the best position to succeed.”