Browns Conquer Titans

Playing their best half of the season and arguably the best first half in the modern era, the Browns held on to beat the Titans in Tennessee 41-35.
Cleveland jumped out to a 38-7 halftime lead, scoring on all 6 first half possessions, setting a franchise record for most points in the first half of game.
Cody Parkey got the Browns on the board first with a 27 yard field goal. Then Baker Mayfield went to work. The Browns quarterback threw 1 touchdown pass in the first quarter, 3 more in the second quarter and then Nick Chubb closed out the second quarter scoring with a touchdown run for a commanding 31 point lead at the intermission.
While the Titans outscored the Browns 28-3 in the second half, the Browns defense did just enough to secure the win creating 3 turnovers, a big 4th down stop and sacked Ryan Tannehill 3 times.
Myles Garrett returning from the Covid-19 list, register a sack and helped the defense keep NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry in check all game long limiting him to just 60 yards and no touchdowns.
Baker Mayfield finished one of the best games in his Browns career 25-33-334yards-4td’s-0int’s. He also caught a pass from Jarvis Landry for 6 yards and a first down.
Nick Chubb was the game’s leading rusher with 80 yards on 18 carries and a touchdown.
Jarvis Landry caught 8 passes for 62 yards and 1 td, “Hollywood” Higgins grabbed 6 balls for 95 yards and a score, while Donovan Peoples-Jones hauled in 2 passes for 92 yards and a score.
With the win, the Browns improved to (9-3) on the year, their best record through 12 games since the 1994 season.
The Titans fall to (8-4) on the season.
Next up for Kevin Stefanski’s Browns, a Monday night home game against the Baltimore Ravens on December 14th.