Browns Cutting Josh Gordon

After giving him more chances than they probably should have, the Browns have finally had enough of dealing with Josh Gordon and his off the field and on the field problems and will cut the wide receiver on Monday.

Per Browns beat reporter Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com on her Twitter account:

# Browns Gordon showed up late to the facility on Saturday morning and was ‘not himself.’ Red flag for possible substance use was the concern of some in the org, sources tell clevelanddotcom.

Here is the team’s statement from General Manager John Dorsey:

“This afternoon we informed Josh Gordon and his representatives that we are going to release him on Monday. For the past six years, the Browns have fully supported and invested in Josh, both personally and professionally and wanted the best for him, but unfortunately we’ve reached a point where we feel it’s best to part ways and move forward. We wish Josh well.”

