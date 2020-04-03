Browns’ Denzel Ward Will Cover Major Expenses for 21 Northeast Ohio Families Who Work in the Service Industry
FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 27: Cornerback Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns and teammates celebrate blocking a field goal attempt by Kicker Mike Nugent #2 of the New England Patriots in the second quarter of the game at Gillette Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)
I love seeing so many athletes stepping up to help others in the community and Denzel Ward is the latest. Since he wears #21 on the field he announced he will pay for the major expenses of 21 families who work in the service industry in northeast Ohio during the coronavirus outbreak.
He is taking applications on his foundation’s website. The expenses he would cover could include rent/mortgage, groceries, utilities, etc.
He is not the only one on the Browns helping during this crisis. Baker Mayfield and his wife, Myles Garrett and Larry Ogunjobi have all donated meals to those who have needed it. And Dee and Jimmy Haslam have donated $1.5 million to help Ohioans during this time.
It’s easy to forget so many of these players are very young men and to see them getting involved and helping the community they’re living in is so heartwarming!!