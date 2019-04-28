Browns Draft 7 Players

The Cleveland Browns added 7 new players to their roster in the 2019 NFL Draft.

General Manager, John Dorsey and his front office started the three day draft with eight selections, wheeled and dealed a little bit over the weekend and came away with 5 new defensive players, 1 on offense and 1 on special teams.

Here is the list of the Browns draft picks, round by round:

1st round (17th pick) Traded to the New York Giants for WR- Odell Beckham Jr.

2nd round (46th pick) CB- GEEDY WILLIAMS, LSU

3rd round (80th pick) OLB- SIONE TAKITAKI, BYU

4th round (119th pick) S- SHELDRICK REDWINE, Miami

5th round (155th pick) ILB- MACK WILSON,Alabama

5th round (170th pick) K- AUSTIN SEIBERT, Oklahoma

6th round (189th pick) OT- DREW FORBES, Southeast Missouri State

7th round (221st pick) CB- DONNIE LEWIS JR., Tulane